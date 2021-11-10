Apple Celebrates 40 Years in France and Announces Paris Apple Music Studio

Apple is today celebrating 40 years in France and announced the launch of a new Apple Music studio in Paris.



In a post on its French newsroom site, Apple highlighted its achievements in France over the past 40 years, aiding artists, designers, and developers in particular. Apple CEO Tim Cook said:

France occupies a special place in my heart. Every time I go there, I am inspired by this welcoming, dynamic and deeply creative community of artists and developers. I am delighted to celebrate Apple's 40th anniversary in France with our local teams and the customers and communities they serve.

Apple began its business in France with a small sales team in 1981, and now has 2,700 employees, 20 Apple Stores, and almost 500 suppliers in the country. The company added that iOS now supports almost 250,000 jobs across France.

Starting from 2019, Apple has partnered with Simplon to offer the Apple Foundation Program in France. The program is designed to help job seekers learn technology skills and app development to boost their employability. Initially launched in Montreuil, the Apple Foundation Program has since expanded to Lille, Lyon, and Marseille. Earlier this year, Apple announced that the program will be extended until 2023 and the launch of a new site in Toulouse.



The new ‌Apple Music‌ studio in Paris is the first of its kind in continental Europe and located on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, and will create original local content like ‌Apple Music‌'s other studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. The ‌Apple Music‌ studio in Paris will be overseen by Mehdi Maïzi and T-Miss, and is set to host French artists and champion French-language music with new long-format shows and interviews.

Apple is also currently producing French original content for Apple TV+, starting with "Liaison," a six-episode thriller.