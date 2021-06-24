Apple Shares Trailer for 'CODA' and Greenlights First French-Language Series

Apple today shared a trailer for its original film "CODA" and greenlit its first-ever French-language original series, titled "Liaison."

Gifted with a voice that her parents can't hear, seventeen-year-old Ruby, is the sole hearing member of a deaf family — a CODA, Child of Deaf Adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

CODA is a critically-acclaimed Apple TV+ original film that tells the story of a seventeen-year-old girl named Ruby, played by Emilia Jones, who is the sole hearing member of a deaf family, nicknamed "CODA," or "child of deaf adults."

"CODA" is written and directed by Siân Heder, who directed and wrote one episode of the ‌‌Apple TV+‌‌ series "Little America" called "The Silence." CODA was presented in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and in total won four awards at Sundance. The film premieres on ‌Apple TV+‌ and in select theaters later this year on August 13.

In addition, Apple today greenlit "Liaison" as its first French-language original series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Liaison will be a high-stakes contemporary thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green, featuring a mix of English and French dialogue. The series will explore "explore how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future." According to The Hollywood Reporter, "The series blends action with an unpredictable, multi-layered plot in which espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love."