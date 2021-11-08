Twitter Deploying Top-Spec MacBook Pros Across App Development Teams
Twitter is deploying top-spec MacBook Pros with the M1 Max Apple silicon chip to all of its iOS and Android engineers for app development, representing yet another push for the adoption of Apple silicon Macs in the enterprise.
The news was shared by John Szumski, a senior staffer at Twitter for the company's mobile platforms. In a tweet, Szumski said that Twitter will be rolling out fully-maxed-out MacBook Pros to all of its iOS and Android engineers. Szumski added that the new Apple silicon Macs are showing significant improvements in top-line performance for Twitter's app development compared to currently used Intel Macs.
An engineer at Reddit also shared a similar sentiment. Jameson, a staff engineer at Reddit, said
that the new MacBook Pros have cut Reddit's app build time by 50%, yielding improved productivity for engineers. Breaking down the cost of deploying new MacBook Pros to Reddit's engineers, Jameson said, "for a team of 9, $32k of laptops will actually save $100k in productivity over 2022."
Apple promises considerable improvements for developers with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips. According to tests done by Apple, the 10-core CPU M1 Pro and M1 Max chips in the large 16-inch MacBook Pro offer 3.7x faster Xcode build times than the 8-core Intel i9 16-inch MacBook Pro. In terms of power efficiency and battery life, Apple says the new chips allow developers to "compile up to four times as much code in Xcode" on a single battery charge.
Top Rated Comments
Although I am surprised Twitter would choose the M1 Max, what do they need the GPU for?