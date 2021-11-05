New Tom Hanks Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' Premieres on Apple TV+

Original sci-fi movie "Finch" starring Tom Hanks premiered on Apple TV+ today. The film revolves around a man, a robot (played by "Get Out" actor Caleb Landry Jones), and a dog, who form an unlikely family in the midst of apocalyptic changes on Earth caused by a devastating solar flare.



The new film, which is likely to be an award contender, is described by Apple as follows:



In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who was responsible for what some consider to be the most ambitious episodes of acclaimed fantasy TV series "Game of Thrones."

