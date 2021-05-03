Tom Hanks to Star in Sci-Fi Film 'Finch' Headed to Apple TV+ Later This Year

Apple TV+ has won an auction for a new sci-fi film starring Tom Hanks that will premiere on the streaming service later this year, according to Deadline. The report says the film will likely be an awards season contender.



Titled "Finch," the film is said to revolve around a man, a robot, and a dog that form an unlikely family. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer who has lived in an underground bunker for a decade after being one of the few survivors of a "cataclysmic solar event" that has left the world a wasteland, the report explains.

Finch creates a robot (played by "Get Out" actor Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over his dog Goodyear when he no longer can. The trio is said to embark on a "perilous journey into a desolate American West" as Finch discovers the joy of being alive.

The film is directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who "helmed some of the most ambitious episodes of Game of Thrones," according to the report. It will be the second film starring Hanks to debut on Apple TV+ after "Greyhound" last year.

Update: Apple also announced today that comedy series "Mr. Corman," created by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 6.