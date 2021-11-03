Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.1.1 With Podcasts Bug Fix

After releasing tvOS 15.1.1 for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K yesterday, Apple today introduced a new 15.1.1 software update designed for the HomePod.



According to Apple's release notes for the update, it addresses a problem that could cause podcasts to fail to play on the HomePod and HomePod mini.

‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.

The HomePod 15.1.1 software comes a week after the launch of HomePod 15.1, an update that added Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio support to the HomePod. Lossless Audio is available on both the ‌HomePod‌ and ‌HomePod mini‌, while Spatial Audio is available on the larger-sized and now-discontinued ‌HomePod‌.

Apple this week also introduced the HomePod mini in three new colors that include orange, yellow, and blue.