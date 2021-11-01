Apple Releases tvOS 15.1.1 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K

Apple today released tvOS 15.1.1, a minor update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. The tvOS 15.1.1 update comes one week after the launch of tvOS 15.1, software that brought SharePlay support to the Apple TV.



tvOS 15.1.1 can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.1.1 automatically.

Apple's tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes, and we don't always know what's new.

Given the timing of this update, it's possible that the software addresses a bug with the SharePlay feature that came out last week. SharePlay is designed to allow content from the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app to be watched over FaceTime with friends and family members.

Apple does not provide detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but it does offer some tvOS details through its tvOS support document.