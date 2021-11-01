Apple Discounts Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, and Powerbeats Pro

Apple is offering discounts on several of its Beats headphones options in the United States, dropping prices from $20 to $50 depending on the product. The Beats Flex, Apple's most affordable Beats headphones, are available for $50 at the current time, a discount of $20 off of the regular $70 price.



Beats Flex are earbuds with a wire between them, and they come in blue, black, yellow, and gray. Apple first introduced Beats Flex in October 2020 with a $50 price point, but prices went up in September due to rising component costs. Beats Flex are now back at their original pre-increase price.

Apple has also dropped the price of the Beats Studio Buds and the Powerbeats Pro. Beats Studio Buds are available for $130, a $20 discount off of the original $150 price.



Apple introduced Beats Studio Buds in June 2021, and they were the first Beats-branded wire-free earbuds designed to compete directly with the AirPods. Apple today unveiled the Beats Fit Pro, its second-generation totally wire-free earbuds with ANC, and those earbuds sell for $200 and are not discounted at the current time.

The biggest discount is available on the ‌Powerbeats Pro‌, Apple's wire-free earbuds with earhook to keep them in place. The Powerbeats Pro are available for $200, a $50 discount off of the regular $250 price.



Apple's Beats discounts are listed as "special" deals that will be available for a limited amount of time. Apple today also kicked off its holiday shopping season with an extended return policy. All purchases made from November 1, 2021 to December 25, 2021 can be returned to Apple through January 8, 2022.

Amazon is also price matching Apple on all of the Beats discounts. The Beats Flex are available from Amazon for $50, and the Beats Studio Buds are available for $130. Amazon is offering even lower prices on the Powerbeats Pro, with the black, ivory, red, and navy shades available for $150.