Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2021 Holiday Shopping Season

Apple today announced that its extended return policy is now in effect for the holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and more.



In the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands, and select other countries, most items purchased between November 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021 may be returned through January 8, 2022:

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021, may be returned through January 8, 2022. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. All purchases made after December 25, 2021 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

In some countries like Italy and Spain, most items purchased between November 1, 2021 and December 25, 2021 may be returned through January 20, 2022.

More details are available on Apple's returns and refunds page.

Following its earnings report last week, Apple said supply constraints would continue to affect availability of its products through the holiday shopping season, so we recommend shopping for gifts early to ensure timely delivery.

