MacRumors Giveaway: Win iPhone and iPad Stands From Lululook

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Urban Magnetic iPad Stand and a Foldable Mobile Phone Stand.

lululook urban ipad stand 1
Priced at $80, the Urban Magnetic iPad Stand is designed to turn an iPad Pro into a miniature iMac for a desktop-style setup. The Urban iPad Stand has a built-in magnet that is designed to attach to a compatible ‌iPad‌, with the stand and the ‌iPad‌ automatically aligning thanks to the magnets in the recent ‌iPad‌ models.

urban ipad stand 2
On the stand, the ‌iPad‌ is positioned at an ideal height for an ergonomic viewing experience, and with the adjustable hinge at the back, the ‌iPad‌ can be rotated around 360 degrees to accommodate any viewing angle.

urban ipad stand 3
Available in either silver or space gray, the ‌‌iPad‌‌ Stand matches well with Apple's devices, and it is made from a hard, durable aluminum material that will last for years to come. The Urban Magnetic Stand is compatible with the first, second, and third-generation 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models and the third, fourth, and fifth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

urban ipad stand 4
To go along with the stand, Lululook is also offering MacRumors readers its $19 Foldable Mobile Phone Stand, which is a versatile mobile device holder. It is compatible with all iPhones that are at least 4.7-inches in size, which means it should work with all modern iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 12 and 13 options.

lululook iphone stand 1
The stand can even fit iPads up to 11 inches, so you can use it with the standard ‌iPad‌, iPad Air, 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌, and the iPad mini. Made from an aluminum alloy material, the stand is adjustable and can be rotated into multiple viewing angles for FaceTime calls, watching movies, cooking, and more.

lululook iphone stand 2
Because of the foldable design, the stand is also able to collapse down, a feature that makes it much more portable and easy to bring on the go. There is a cutout at the center of the stand to accommodate charging with a Lightning cable, and the stand itself does not offer charging capabilities.

lululook iphone stand 3
We have 10 prize packs, each of which features an Urban Magnetic ‌iPad Pro‌ Stand and a Foldable Mobile Phone Stand. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Lululook Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 29) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 5. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 5 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

BreuerEditor Avatar
BreuerEditor
56 minutes ago at 11:19 am
The article title sounds like you can win an iPhone instead of an iPhone stand.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
56 minutes ago at 11:20 am

This one is for you @TheYayAreaLiving - I don't have an iPad :cool:
Darn it! Good job. Wait it says “Win an iPhone and iPad stand”

Don’t you have an iPhone?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
51 minutes ago at 11:25 am

Darn it! Good job. Wait it says “Win an iPhone and iPad stand”

Don’t you have an iPhone?
Yes I do, but I have zero need for a stand ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
groovdafide Avatar
groovdafide
49 minutes ago at 11:26 am

Yes I do, but I have zero need for a stand ?
Stocking stufferrrrr lol
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
48 minutes ago at 11:27 am

Yes I do, but I have zero need for a stand ?
I kinda don’t want this giveaway lol. Who can we give it to?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
45 minutes ago at 11:30 am

I kinda don’t want this giveaway lol. Who can we give it to?
@AppleRobert maybe? ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
