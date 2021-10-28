Apple Provides Details on Using High-Impedance Headphones With New MacBook Pros
Apple has published a new support document detailing the use of high-impedance headphones with the new MacBook Pro models.
As Apple mentioned when it unveiled the latest MacBook Pros, the 3.5mm headphone jack offers support for high-impedance headphones, which is good news for professionals who want to use the MacBook Pro with studio quality headphones.
As noted in the support document, the new MacBook Pros come with DC load detection, adaptive voltage output, and a built-in digital-to-analog converter. For some use cases, they may also remove the need for an external headphone amplifier.
The 3.5 mm headphone jack on the MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) or MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021) features DC load detection and adaptive voltage output. Your Mac can detect the impedance of the connected device and will adapt its output for low- and high-impedance headphones, as well as for line-level audio devices.
When you connect headphones with an impedance of less than 150 ohms, the headphone jack provides up to 1.25 volts RMS. For headphones with an impedance of 150 to 1k ohms, the headphone jack delivers 3 volts RMS. This may remove the need for an external headphone amplifier.
With impedance detection, adaptive voltage output, and a built-in digital-to-analog converter that supports sample rates of up to 96 kHz, you can enjoy high-fidelity, full-resolution audio directly from the headphone jack on your MacBook Pro.
Apple's new MacBook Pro models are equipped with the "best audio system in a notebook," according to Apple, thanks to upgrades to both the headphone jack and the speaker system.
Top Rated Comments
Thank you Apple
This makes life much easier, for semi-professional monitoring on the pinch.
MacBook Pro does have the "best audio system in a notebook", Apple!
Sample rates above CD quality make no difference at all for almost all situations and all listeners. 96 kHz stuff is all marketing.
Audio quality rated for reference:
Old MBP/straight from iPhone: 5.5/10
New M1 Pro MBP: 7.5/10
M1 Pro MBP through Chord Mojo: 9/10