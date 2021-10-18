New MacBook Pros Feature 3.5mm Headphone Jack With Advanced Support for High-Impedance Headphones, Six-Speaker Sound System

Apple's new MacBook Pro models are equipped with the "best audio system in a notebook," according to Apple, with upgrades to the headphone jack and the speaker system.



The 3.5mm headphone jack now offers support for high-impedance headphones. High-end headphone options that are high-impedance models from companies like Sennheiser and Beyerdynamic will offer better sound quality on the MacBook Pro models, a boon for professionals who want to use the MacBook Pro with studio quality headphones.

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models also include an upgraded high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers and wide stereo sound, along with a studio-quality three-microphone array with a high signal-to-noise ratio and directional beamforming.

