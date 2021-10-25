MacBook Pro Reviews Provide First Look at High Power Mode, Black Apple Stickers Included in Box

The first 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro reviews are now out and there are a few notable tidbits that are worth highlighting.

Brian Tong's review provides a first look at High Power Mode, a new feature that is exclusive to 16-inch MacBook Pro models configured with an M1 Max chip . High Power Mode can be enabled in System Preferences under Battery > Power Adapter > Energy Mode when connected to a power source or under Battery > Battery > Energy Mode when running on battery.

High Power Mode is designed to maximize performance during intensive, sustained workloads such as color grading 8K ProRes video, according to Apple. Fine print in System Preferences indicates that High Power Mode may result in louder fan noise, suggesting that the feature allows the M1 Max chip to run hotter and ramps up fan speeds to accommodate this.



High Power Mode is not available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, even when configured with an M1 Max chip, or on any models with an M1 Pro chip.

Tong tested High Power Mode on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip by exporting a 19-minute video in Adobe Premiere Pro version 15.4.1. The export took 7 minutes and 18 seconds, which was just 16 seconds faster than the same export took with High Power Mode turned off, so there wasn't a significant difference in performance in this particular test, but High Power Mode could have more benefit with other workflows.

Tong also said the bottom of the MacBook Pro was noticeably hotter to the touch while he tested High Power Mode compared to normal usage.



Meanwhile, Dave Lee's review reveals that the new MacBook Pro models include black Apple logo stickers in the box rather than standard white stickers, as Apple associates the color black with its professional line of products.

