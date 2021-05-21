Hands-On With Apple's New Orange M1 iMac

by

Today is the official launch day of the new M1 iMac, ‌M1‌ iPad Pro, and second-generation Apple TV 4K. We picked up one of each, and we're starting with a quick hands-on and overview of the ‌iMac‌.


Our 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is in orange, which is one of the colors that Apple isn't selling in its stores (stores only have stock of blue, green, silver, and pink models). We have the $1,499 model that comes with an ‌M1‌ chip, 8-core GPU, 256GB of storage, and 16GB RAM.

m1 imac
All of Apple's new iMacs come with matching accessories, so we've got an orange Magic Trackpad, an orange Magic Mouse, and an orange keyboard, not to mention the braided orange cable to go along with it.

m1 imac cord
Apple also provides unique colored stickers with each model, so we have a set of orange stickers, and when you boot up the ‌iMac‌, it has a whole orange theme.

m1 imac sticker
In person, the new 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is super light thanks to its thin design, and the white bezels aren't too noticeable in day to day usage, but the chin is large and sticks out quite a bit.

m1 imac display
The ‌iMac‌ has four USB-C ports, two of which are Thunderbolt, a 3.5mm headphone jack at the side, and a MagSafe cable and port.

m1 imac back
We've already heard a lot about the ‌M1‌ chip so we'll test out the ‌iMac‌'s performance in a later video, but the new machine does have a new 4.5K Retina display, which looks as good as you might expect. Other standout features include a six-speaker system that has Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support, and the new webcam, which has an improved sensor and advanced image signal processor enabled by the ‌M1‌ for better camera quality.

Did you get a new ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌? Let us know what you think in the comments.

