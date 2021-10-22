Apple Says High Power Mode on 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max Designed for Tasks Like Color Grading 8K ProRes Video

As we previously reported, we've received confirmation from Apple that 16-inch MacBook Pro models configured with an M1 Max chip feature a new High Power Mode that is designed to maximize performance during intensive, sustained workloads.



We've since come across a document from Apple that indicates users will be able to enable High Power Mode in System Preferences on a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip running macOS Monterey. In the document, Apple says that High Power Mode will provide users with "extreme performance" for tasks like color grading 8K ProRes video.

It's still unclear exactly how High Power Mode will function, but we should get a closer look at the feature next week when reviews of the new MacBook Pro models are shared. Based on code-level references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta found by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser, we do know that the feature "will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks" and "may result in louder fan noise."

Apple only confirmed High Power Mode being available on 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an M1 Max chip, so we presume the feature is not available on any 14-inch MacBook Pro models or any models configured with the M1 Pro chip.

9to5Mac's Filipe Espósito was first to discover references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta last month.

There are two configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip available, including one with a 10-core CPU and a 24-core GPU and another with a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU. Pricing starts at $3,099 for this level of performance. The new MacBook Pro models will begin arriving to customers on Tuesday, October 26.