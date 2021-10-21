New 16-Inch MacBook Pro With M1 Max to Feature High Power Mode for Intensive Workloads

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max Apple Silicon chip will feature a new High Power Mode for intensive, sustained workloads, according to Apple.



MacRumors contributor Steve Moser discovered references to High Power Mode in the macOS Monterey beta. This new setting is the opposite of "Low Power Mode," which aims to decrease system performance to prolong battery life. The new mode will only be available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip, not the 14-inch model or models with the M1 Pro.

Text within the macOS Monterey beta reads, "Your Mac will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise." The new mode is not likely to be used in typical work cases, but instead when users may be rendering larger files or graphically intensive tasks that require an added boost of performance.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros both include improved thermal architecture, but Apple says the new and improved fans are not likely to be used by most users in day-to-day use. Geekbench scores of Apple's newest high-end M1 Max Apple Silicon chip show that it's over 3x times faster than the M1 chip in the MacBook Pro in GPU tasks. In multi-core performance, the M1 Max is up to 2x faster than M1.