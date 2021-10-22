Gurman: Apple Event in November Unlikely, New MacBook Air With Biggest Redesign Since 2010 to Launch Next Year
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that he doesn't expect Apple to hold another event or make any other major product announcements this year, while turning his attention to what we can expect next year.
Apple held an event in November 2020 to introduce its first Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, but Gurman believes Apple has nothing else left of substance on its roadmap that would be ready to launch before the end of 2021.
Gurman believes that a new MacBook Air with an entirely new design and an Apple-designed M2 chip will launch in around six to eight months from now. He believes the upcoming model will represent the biggest redesign of the MacBook Air since 2010, with a rumor earlier this week claiming that the notebook will have a similar design as the 24-inch iMac, including off-white bezels around the display and a variety of color choices.
Gurman also expects a larger iMac with Apple silicon, a new Mac mini, a new iPhone SE, and a new iPad Pro to launch after the calendar turns to 2022.
Following the unveiling of redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple's next-generation M1 Pro and M1 Max chips this week, the only Intel-based Macs remaining in Apple's lineup include a low-end 21.5-inch iMac targeted at the education market, the 27-inch iMac, the high-end Mac mini, and the Mac Pro tower.
