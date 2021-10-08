Apple Watch Series 7 Already Facing November Delivery for Some Models

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders began minutes ago and some configurations are already facing extended delivery estimates into November on Apple's online store in the United States, including some aluminum and stainless steel options.



Some customers have expressed their frustration that Apple did not provide more details on Series 7 configurations and pricing prior to pre-orders beginning, forcing some people to decide which model they wanted to purchase in the heat of the moment. For customers who did not manage to pre-order their desired Apple Watch for launch day delivery, some configurations will likely be available for Apple Store pickup on launch day.

Apple Watch Series 7 pricing starts at $399 for aluminum models, $699 for stainless steel models, and $799 for titanium models. Apple has finally updated its Apple Watch Studio page that helps with choosing a case, size, and band, and the Apple Watch comparison page is also now updated to reflect the Series 7's tech specs.

Apple Watch Series 7 will begin arriving to customers and launch in stores on Friday, October 15.