Apple Watch Series 7 Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 models through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. Pre-orders are available in more than 50 countries.



There were no major design changes to the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ as was rumored, but the new models feature a larger display with slimmer bezels and new 41mm and 45mm case sizes.

Charging is 33 percent faster thanks to efficiency improvements, and Apple is using a more durable crack-resistant front crystal. This is also the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for dust resistance in addition to its WR50 water resistance rating.

The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, with pricing that starts at $399. Apple is also offering Nike and Hermes models.

‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ models did not launch alongside the iPhone 13 models because of production issues that may result in supply constraints. For that reason, customers hoping for an ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ on launch day should make sure to order early.

Customers who pre-order one of the new Apple Watch models can expect to start receiving their devices on Friday, October 15, the official launch date for the Series 7.