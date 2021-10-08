Apple Watch Series 7 Now Available for Pre-Order
Apple is now accepting pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 7 models through its online storefront and the Apple Store app. Pre-orders are available in more than 50 countries.
There were no major design changes to the Apple Watch Series 7 as was rumored, but the new models feature a larger display with slimmer bezels and new 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
Charging is 33 percent faster thanks to efficiency improvements, and Apple is using a more durable crack-resistant front crystal. This is also the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for dust resistance in addition to its WR50 water resistance rating.
The Apple Watch Series 7 is available in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium, with pricing that starts at $399. Apple is also offering Nike and Hermes models.
Apple Watch Series 7 models did not launch alongside the iPhone 13 models because of production issues that may result in supply constraints. For that reason, customers hoping for an Apple Watch Series 7 on launch day should make sure to order early.
Customers who pre-order one of the new Apple Watch models can expect to start receiving their devices on Friday, October 15, the official launch date for the Series 7.
Another crappy pre-ordering. in the heat of the moment using the style thing is a pain on the phone. WOuldn't have been nice if you can save your favioret so you can just click add to cart and be done with it like in years past.