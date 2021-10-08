Apple Discontinues Apple Watch Series 6 as Series 7 Pre-Orders Begin

The Apple Watch Series 6, introduced by Apple in September of last year, has been discontinued following the launch of the new Apple Watch Series 7.



Following pre-orders of the Apple Watch Series 7 opening up earlier today, Apple has removed the Series 6 from its website, no longer offering it to purchase for customers. The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ replaces the Series 6 and now leaves the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3, and Series 7 in the lineup.

Apple announced the Series 7 earlier last month but declined to offer availability dates until earlier this week. Between the Series 7's announcement and pre-orders, Apple kept the Apple Watch Series 6 available for purchase on its website, but many models were unavailable and out of stock.

The Series 7 is Apple's most high-end Apple Watch model, featuring advanced health features and display technology. The Series 7 starts at $399, with the most expensive configuration having a $1499 price tag.

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ is the mid-level Apple Watch model; starting at $279, the SE offers customers basic Apple Watch features without advanced functionality, such as a blood oxygen sensor. The Apple Watch Series 3, introduced five years ago, remarkably remains in the Apple Watch lineup and starts at just $199.