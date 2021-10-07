Apple Looking to Expand CarPlay With New Integrations for AC, Seats, Instrument Cluster, and More

by

Apple is looking to expand CarPlay's functionality to include controls for core car functions such as the air conditioning system, radio, speedometer, seats, and more, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

carplay dashboard ios 14
The project, internally codenamed "IronHeart," is still in its early stages but would include Apple working with carmakers to expand ‌CarPlay‌'s functionality to control core car functions. Beyond apps for music and navigation, ‌CarPlay‌ doesn't let users control any aspect of the car itself. This new iPhone-based project would be looking to change that.

The company is working on technology that would access functions like the climate-control system, speedometer, radio and seats, according to people with knowledge of the effort. The initiative, known as "IronHeart" internally, is still in its early stages and would require the cooperation of automakers.

IronHeart would take CarPlay a step further. The iPhone-based system could access a range of controls, sensors and settings, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the project is secret.

The report lists several different car functions that ‌CarPlay‌ could display in the future, including inside and outside temperature and humidity readings, seats and armrests, instrument cluster, and controls for the cars built-in speakers.

Bloomberg says Apple's ‌CarPlay‌ strategy is similar to that of its Home and Health offerings, where the company has consolidated users' information into single apps on their iPhone. With "IronHeart," ‌CarPlay‌ would be a more comprehensive system for users to control their vehicle without having to switch between ‌CarPlay‌ and the car's control system.

Ultimately, while Apple is rumored to be building its own car, ‌CarPlay‌ and any of its plans would require the cooperation of carmakers. As today's report notes, Apple has struggled to convince some carmakers to adopt certain features of ‌CarPlay‌ into their vehicles.

IronHeart would represent Apple's strongest push into cars since CarPlay was released in 2014, but it may not be a hit with automakers. They could be reluctant to hand over control of key features to Apple. While CarPlay is now in more than 600 car models, other Apple initiatives launched in recent years have been slower to catch on with automakers.

But automakers have mostly balked at adding these enhancements. The climate control and radio apps are only supported by a few cars. And the EV routing feature isn't available on any vehicles that are currently shipping. The CarPlay display expansion is only supported by a few brands, such as BMW and Volkswagen, and CarKey is just on some BMWs.

Apple recently tapped Kevin Lynch, who was previously an important part of developing watchOS, to lead the Apple Car team, but following several departures, doubts are starting to arise about whether Apple will ever release its own vehicle.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tag: Bloomberg
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Top Rated Comments

deviant Avatar
deviant
1 hour ago at 04:35 am

That's all well and good, I just wish it was wireless in my Tucson.
You think you do, and I thought so, too.. but it’s eating the battery like c-r-a-z-y. For very short trips it’s ok. For long trips i always plug it in.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
1 hour ago at 04:42 am
For a start just have the caller ui not take up the whole screen and ruin the sat nav
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
39 minutes ago at 05:07 am
Hey Siri please lower the temperature.
Siri: I’ve found the following about lover in the temple on the web. Do you want me to read them out?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dantracht Avatar
dantracht
1 hour ago at 04:30 am
That's all well and good, I just wish it was wireless in my Tucson.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Damian83 Avatar
Damian83
1 hour ago at 04:43 am
Whats the point of having functions i already have on the on-board infotainment? A cool idea will be a carplay connected to obd for real-time HP, Nm, g-meter etc.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
58 minutes ago at 04:47 am
But will the manufacturers give up the control to Apple’s CarPlay? I don’t think so.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

carplay

iOS 15 and iPhone 13 Causing CarPlay Issues for Some Users

Thursday September 30, 2021 4:22 am PDT by
Adding to the list of issues facing iOS 15 and iPhone 13 users, a new, seemingly widespread bug is causing CarPlay to suddenly crash whenever a user attempts to play music, such as through Apple Music or third-party providers like Spotify. Dozens of posts on Apple Support [1],[2],[3],[4],[5],[6], the MacRumors Forums [1],[2],[3],[4], and Twitter include users complaining that only on their...
Read Full Article174 comments
bmw i4 carplay second display

BMW i4 Showcases Fully Integrated Apple CarPlay in Instrument Cluster

Friday September 3, 2021 7:07 am PDT by
BMW's upcoming flagship electric vehicle the "i4" features one of the most integrated Apple CarPlay experiences yet, recent promotional material has shown. BMW describes the Apple CarPlay experience in the i4 as "even more seamless." The i4 features two curved displays and a heads-up display. All three displays can display information from Apple CarPlay simultaneously. The BMW i4 features ...
Read Full Article148 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature blue

Apple Watch Chief Kevin Lynch Now Leading Apple Car Efforts

Thursday September 9, 2021 12:28 pm PDT by
Apple VP of technology Kevin Lynch is taking over the Apple Car project and will be replacing Doug Field, who is moving to Ford, reports Bloomberg. Lynch first joined the Apple Car team in July, with reports suggesting he had been called on to help lead Apple Car development. Now that Field has left the company, Lynch will be taking over his role and will be in charge of the Apple Car. Lynch ...
Read Full Article124 comments
genesis gv70 nfc key

Apple Preparing to Support Digital Car Keys for Genesis Vehicles

Tuesday September 21, 2021 2:45 pm PDT by
Last year, Apple debuted support for digital car keys, which let users lock, unlock, and start their vehicles using a pass stored in the Wallet app on the iPhone. And with iOS 15, there's now Ultra Wideband support on the iPhone 11 and later that will let the feature work without having to remove your iPhone from your pocket. Car manufacturers need to add the NFC technology to their vehicles ...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature purple

Apple Reportedly in Talks With Toyota About Apple Car Production Starting 2024

Thursday September 2, 2021 4:33 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be in Asia visiting Toyota as it prepares to lay the supplier groundwork to mass produce a branded car by 2024, according to a new report by DigiTimes. Apple representatives were said to have met with South Korea's SK Group and LG Electronics last month to discuss Apple Car development, and now Japan's Toyota is being touted as its next potential destination. Apple...
Read Full Article148 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Hires Two Former Mercedes Engineers to Join Special Projects Group as Apple Car Rumors Increase

Friday September 3, 2021 9:25 am PDT by
Apple has hired two former Mercedes engineers to join the company, likely as part of its effort to continue to build out its internal workforce as the development of an "Apple Car" continues. The leading new hire previously worked at Mercedes, focusing on mass production of vehicles, vehicle steering, dynamics, and software and project management. The hire, now working as a product design...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature teal

Apple Watch Chief Kevin Lynch to Work on Apple Car Development

Friday July 16, 2021 9:14 am PDT by
Kevin Lynch, who is well known at Apple for overseeing work on the Apple Watch, is set to take on a role leading the development of the Apple Car, reports Business Insider. Several sources within Apple told Business Insider that Apple has been called on to help lead the Apple Car project, which has undergone several shifts in leadership over the years. Right now, Apple Car development is...
Read Full Article128 comments
jaguar car homekit

User Adds Car to HomeKit for In-App Controls and Automations, Showing Future Potential

Thursday April 15, 2021 6:17 am PDT by
Blogger Siobhán Ellis has successfully integrated their electric car into their Apple HomeKit setup, adding in-app toggles for door locking, climate control, and more. The setup, which is outlined in detail on the blog Practical HomeKit, allows multiple elements of a Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle to be monitored, controlled, and automated using the Home app. Using a HomeBridge plugin for ...
Read Full Article62 comments
bloomberg lordstown

Apple Supplier Foxconn Agrees to Buy Ohio Car Factory for $230 Million

Friday October 1, 2021 4:27 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn has agreed to buy a former General Motors factory in Ohio, a move that potentially puts it in a better position to assemble cars for Apple, should the tech giant choose to formally enter the automotive sector in the future (via Bloomberg). Image credit: Dustin Franz/Bloomberg The purchase is part of a $280 million deal Foxconn has agreed with embattled automaker...
Read Full Article58 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature teal

Apple Car Executive Doug Field Departs Company for Ford

Tuesday September 7, 2021 12:06 pm PDT by
Doug Field, Apple's Vice President of Special Projects, is leaving Apple and abandoning his work on the Apple Car in favor of a position at Ford, Ford announced today. Field has jumped from company to company in recent years, and since 2018, he has been leading Apple Car development alongside Bob Mansfield and John Giannandrea, who took over leadership for the project in late 2020. Prior to...
Read Full Article136 comments