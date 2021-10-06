Apple Says Apps Supporting Account Creation Must Offer Account Deletion Starting Early Next Year

Apple today reminded developers that App Store apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app starting early next year. The requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022.



The requirement follows updates to the App Store Review Guidelines in June. Apple encouraged developers to review any laws that may require them to maintain certain types of data, such as electronic health records, sales records, and warranty records.

As discovered earlier this week, Apple also confirmed that a revamped "Report a Problem" link has returned to App Store app pages on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey so users can more easily report concerns with apps they've downloaded, such as scams. This feature is currently available for users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States, and Apple says it will expand to other regions over time.

"Problematic apps diminish the App Store experience for users and developers, and we're constantly expanding techniques to identify even more types of problematic content for removal," said Apple. "If we suspect that a developer has engaged in purposeful manipulation, fraud or abuse, we will notify them and take action. Consequences may include removal of apps and may impact their Apple Developer Program membership."