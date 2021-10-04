'Report a Problem' App Store Option Returns to Combat Scams

After being removed several years ago, Apple has restored the "Report a Problem" option on the App Store in an effort to flag issues and combat scams.



Spotted by Richard Mazkewich and Kosta Eleftheriou and highlighted by The Verge, the option allows users to report individual ‌App Store‌ listings in iOS 15. When selected, the option directs users to a website with a drop-down menu to report ‌App Store‌ violations, including a specific option to "Report a scam or fraud."

The previous option, which was difficult to access, allowed users to "Report suspicious activity" redirected to Apple Support. Users were only able to report "a quality issue" with apps if they had actually paid for a scam app or in-app purchase, meaning that there was no ability to easily report obvious scams.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

The "Report a Problem" option appears to be rolling out slowly, starting with free apps with in-app purchases on the ‌App Store‌ in the United States. The addition comes just days after Apple added the ability for users to rate their own apps on the ‌App Store‌.