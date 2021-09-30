Apple Now Lets Customers Rate and Review Pre-Installed Apps on the App Store

by

Apple now lets users rate and review pre-installed iPhone apps on the App Store, such as Maps, Podcasts, Mail, and others, bringing the company's apps to parity with how users criticize and/or applaud third-party apps on the platform.

apple podcasts rating
Spotted first by 9to5Mac, Apple now lets users leave a zero to five-star rating for a number of its pre-installed apps, further enabling users to write their reviews. At the time of writing, the Podcasts app, which has faced a flurry of criticism, has a 2 out of 5-star rating out of 156 reviews, with other Apple apps varying.

At the time of writing, no Apple app has a perfect five-star rating, with even the company's built-in Stocks app struggling to reach a 4 out of 5 grade. Notes has earned just 3.6 out of 5, while even Maps, which has received more attention from Apple over the years, has only a 3 out of 5 ratings.

By opening up its apps to ratings and reviews, Apple and its teams are now better able to receive more direct feedback for individual apps on ‌‌iPhone‌‌ and iPad. This move also helps cover some potential concerns from Apple's competitors, who could have previously argued that by withholding ratings and reviews for pre-installed apps, Apple was being anti-competitive.

Apple's pre-installed apps, such as Mail, Podcasts, and Maps, don't receive regular ‌App Store‌ feature updates as other apps; instead, their major updates are bundled with significant iOS releases.

Apple refines and tweaks all of its apps with each minor update for iOS and iPadOS, but significant changes, such as the ones that are likely to be requested through ratings and reviews, are not expected to come sporadically throughout the year, but instead, users will have to wait for the next major iOS release to see if their wishes have come true.

Top Rated Comments

Shirasaki Avatar
Shirasaki
1 hour ago at 02:09 am
Finally something users can pour their frustration and anger towards apple to, and it would be public.

Hope this will tear Apple’s “WE ARE THE BEST” tinfoil hat a little bit and face the reality.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reason077 Avatar
Reason077
1 hour ago at 02:12 am
Those 1-star reviews on the Podcasts app seem a little unfair to me.

Yes, the UI could use some improvement. I particularly don't like how deeply it buries some commonly used (by me) features, like "recently played".

But, compared to the BBC's awful "BBC Sounds" app, which seems to go out of its way to make it hard for you to find content you're looking for (or even any good new relevant content), the Apple Podcasts app is a discovery dream!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrPresident Avatar
MrPresident
1 hour ago at 02:07 am
Haha, love the inclusion of the podcast app reviews!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bluecoast Avatar
bluecoast
30 minutes ago at 02:46 am

Finally something users can pour their frustration and anger towards apple to, and it would be public.

Hope this will tear Apple’s “WE ARE THE BEST” tinfoil hat a little bit and face the reality.
Agreed. This will be a good antidote to the marketing kool-aid in their keynotes where they state ‘Users love… [a stock app]’.

I think they’ll rapidly find that users really don’t love many of their apps.

(iOS 15 weather is fantastic though, credit where credit is due).

Incidentally, I was watching ‘Foundation’ - very good btw - I couldn’t help but think it was an analogy about Apple.

Fellow viewers will be able to easily guess what I mean (no spoilers here).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iLoveDeveloping Avatar
iLoveDeveloping
1 hour ago at 01:56 am
Lovely! That’s my morning sorted. Let’s write some reviews! ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
28 minutes ago at 02:47 am
Good idea, it will be interesting to see how ratings fare over time.

I’ve just rated Maps 5 stars out of 5. It’s leaps and bounds better than Google in my area and I prefer its user interface.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
