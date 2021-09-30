iPhone 13 Models Still Include EarPods in the Box in France

All four iPhone 13 models still ship with EarPods in the box in France due to a law in the country that requires all smartphones to include a "hands-free kit" in order to protect children under 14 years of age from potential electromagnetic radiation.

Apple's website in France confirms the inclusion of EarPods with a Lightning connector with all iPhone 13 models sold in the country, as was the case with iPhone 12 models . To accommodate this, Apple ships the iPhones in two boxes in France, with the standard iPhone box placed inside a larger white box that contains the EarPods.

Starting in October 2020, Apple stopped including EarPods and a charger in the box with all new iPhones that it sells. The company said omitting these accessories helps to reduce carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of rare-earth elements. Apple added that many customers have switched to wireless headphones like AirPods. Outside of France, all new iPhones only include a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.

Apple continues to sell EarPods separately, with pricing set at $19 in the United States.