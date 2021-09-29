Today at AT&T you can get 15 percent off a wide selection of Apple's MagSafe accessories, including Clear, Silicone, and Leather Cases for the iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Sale prices have been applied automatically, so you won't need a coupon code to see the discounts. Other accessories included are the 20W USB-C Power Adapter, MagSafe Charger, AirTags Leather Loops, Leather Wallets, and more. Additionally, these are some of the first straight cash discounts we've seen on the new iPhone 13 cases.

For the charging accessories, AT&T's price on the MagSafe Charger ($33.15) is currently beating the price offered by Amazon at $34.00, although we have seen it slightly lower in the past. Similarly, the price on the 20W USB-C Power Adapter is among the best online.



Chargers

Cases

If you're looking to purchase multiple MagSafe related accessories, Verizon is also currently hosting an event with numerous MagSafe bundles on sale. These bundles include three of the following accessories: 20W USB-C Adapter, MagSafe Charger, Silicone Case, Leather Wallet, MagSafe Battery Pack, or MagSafe Duo Charger.

