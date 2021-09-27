Today we're tracking a handful of solid accessory discounts offered by Verizon, offering a chance to save on a new case or screen protector for your iPhone 13, MagSafe bundles, and more. Verizon offers free two day shipping across the board on orders over $49, even if you don't use Verizon as a carrier.

Starting with the MagSafe bundles, Verizon has a few offers that take 30 percent off three MagSafe-related accessories made by Apple. These bundles include devices like the MagSafe Charger, 20W USB-C Adapter, Leather Wallet with MagSafe, Silicone Cases, and more.



Moving to third party accessories offered by Verizon, you can get up to 25 percent off select cases and screen protectors for iPhone 13. This includes brands like Incipio, ZAGG, Gear4, Coach, Case-Mate, OtterBox, Kate Spade, Speck, and Sonix.

OtterBox cases start as low as $37.49 ($12.50 off) for the company's Symmetry Series case line, and rise to $44.99 ($15 off) for the Symmetry Series+ Case with MagSafe support. Other brands like Speck start even lower at $33.74 ($11.25 off) for its iPhone 13 cases.

A similar sale is going on for cases that support the new 10.2-inch iPad. You can get 25 percent off cases and sleeves from OtterBox, UAG, LifeProof, Incipio, and Speck. These iPad cases, and all other accessories sold on Verizon, support free two day shipping on orders over $49.

