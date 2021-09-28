Safari 15 Issues: YouTube Bookmarks Crash Browser, Some Websites Fail to Load on macOS Catalina

macOS Monterey is set to be released later this year with Safari 15, with key new features including redesigned tabs, grouped tabs, automatic switching of sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available, faster performance, improved security, and more. Apple also released Safari 15 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina last week.



Unfortunately, some customers have experienced a few issues with Safari 15, which we've highlighted in more detail below.



YouTube Bookmarking Issue

On both macOS Big Sur and the macOS Monterey beta, it appears that attempting to bookmark a YouTube page in Safari 15 results in the browser crashing.

play

Page Loading Issue on macOS Catalina

The issue was demonstrated with a video shared by YouTube channel Krazy Wabbit . As a temporary workaround, the video notes that users can create a bookmarks folder for YouTube videos and then drag YouTube pages into the folder in the Safari sidebar.

On macOS Catalina, some users across the Apple Support Communities, MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter have reported that some websites fail to load in Safari 15, with affected users receiving an "a problem repeatedly occurred" error message.

I see your Big Sur annoyance and raise you with an actual, bonafide problem: Safari 15 on Catalina. Straight up crashes on such obscure sites like Target and Walmart. Need to order something from them? Better use a different browser. pic.twitter.com/P1SXte5meE — Chip Awah (@thumbnumb) September 26, 2021