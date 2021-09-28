Safari 15 Issues: YouTube Bookmarks Crash Browser, Some Websites Fail to Load on macOS Catalina
macOS Monterey is set to be released later this year with Safari 15, with key new features including redesigned tabs, grouped tabs, automatic switching of sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available, faster performance, improved security, and more. Apple also released Safari 15 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina last week.
Unfortunately, some customers have experienced a few issues with Safari 15, which we've highlighted in more detail below.
YouTube Bookmarking Issue
On both macOS Big Sur and the macOS Monterey beta, it appears that attempting to bookmark a YouTube page in Safari 15 results in the browser crashing.
The issue was demonstrated with a video shared by YouTube channel Krazy Wabbit
. As a temporary workaround, the video notes that users can create a bookmarks folder for YouTube videos and then drag YouTube pages into the folder in the Safari sidebar.
Page Loading Issue on macOS Catalina
On macOS Catalina, some users across the Apple Support Communities, MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and Twitter have reported that some websites fail to load in Safari 15, with affected users receiving an "a problem repeatedly occurred" error message.
Affected users said that disabling JavaScript solves the problem by clicking on Safari in the macOS menu bar > Preferences… > Security and unchecking the Enable JavaScript box, but this is not an ideal solution. Fortunately, it appears that users can permanently address the issue by reinstalling Safari 15 with a package from Apple's servers
.
Top Rated Comments
I expect this to remain an issue for months, much like discoveryd was in the Yosemite/iOS 8 era until the engineer in charge of that fiasco was fired and mDNSResponder was brought back.