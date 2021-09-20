Apple Releases Safari 15 Update for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina With New Safari Design, Tab Groups, and More

Apple today released Safari 15 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina devices, with Apple introducing support for features that are going to be coming in the macOS Monterey update set to be released laster this year.



Safari 15 introduces a new look for Safari with rounded, more defined tabs and support for transparency, a compact tab bar option that can be toggled on or off, and Tab Groups. Apple's notes for the update are below:

Safari 15 delivers faster performance, improved security, and the following new features:

- Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and easily access them across devices

- Redesigned tabs have a rounder and more defined appearance and take on the color of the webpage

- Compact tab bar option shows more of your web page on screen

- HTTPS upgrade automatically switches sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available



Safari 15 can be downloaded by opening up the System Preferences interface and selecting the Software Update option. There is no word yet on when ‌macOS Monterey‌ will be released, but it could come in October alongside new Macs as Apple is expected to hold a Mac-centric event this fall to debut new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.