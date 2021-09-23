MagSafe Duo Charger Works With iPhone 13 Pro Cases, Despite Minor Fit Issues

Earlier today, a report highlighted that an iPhone 13 Pro with a case doesn't lay fully flat on the MagSafe Duo charger, igniting concerns about possible compatibility issues. Even if the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ doesn’t lay fully flat on the charger, it will, however, still charge normally.



For better context, a video posted by MKBHD shows that an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ with a case is slightly elevated off of the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger due to its more prominent camera bump. Despite the elevation, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ will still charge as normal thanks to ‌MagSafe‌, and the slight fit issue has no impact on charging performance or speed.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Magsafe duo charger (they'll probably need to make a new one) pic.twitter.com/fYF59AZvgu — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 23, 2021