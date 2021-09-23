MagSafe Duo Charger Works With iPhone 13 Pro Cases, Despite Minor Fit Issues

by

Earlier today, a report highlighted that an iPhone 13 Pro with a case doesn't lay fully flat on the MagSafe Duo charger, igniting concerns about possible compatibility issues. Even if the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ doesn’t lay fully flat on the charger, it will, however, still charge normally.

magsafe duo charger iphone 13 pro
For better context, a video posted by MKBHD shows that an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ with a case is slightly elevated off of the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo Charger due to its more prominent camera bump. Despite the elevation, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ will still charge as normal thanks to ‌MagSafe‌, and the slight fit issue has no impact on charging performance or speed.


Apple lists the ‌MagSafe‌ Duo charger as compatible with all models of the iPhone 13 lineup, and customers that are worried that the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ won't be compatible with the charger should rest assured that it will be.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

Wesd1234 Avatar
Wesd1234
57 minutes ago at 11:34 am
I’m glad that it still works. However, this fit issue is not something that should be happening on a 129$ Apple product that is 10 months old
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
phr0z3n Avatar
phr0z3n
48 minutes ago at 11:42 am

Fear not! The MagSafe Duo Pro+ is surely around the corner.
Introducing the All-New MagSafe Duo Pro+ Max* for $299. We think you're gonna love it.


* Cable and charging brick not included.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lazyrighteye Avatar
lazyrighteye
51 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Fear not! The MagSafe Duo Pro+ is surely around the corner.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
36 minutes ago at 11:55 am

Here's an image on the case I bought from ESR..... Interesting to see if I have the same result UGH....
Why the heck do cases have lips around the camera now? One of the nice things about using a case was that it made the back of the phone flat.

Arrgh even my favorite case the Otterbox Symmetry has a camera lip! Seriously WTF are they thinking? This just killed half the reason to have a case.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jclardy Avatar
jclardy
45 minutes ago at 11:46 am

Fear not! The MagSafe Duo Pro+ is surely around the corner.
For sure - 10% smaller and this one will use Apple's new 39w USB-C charger to allow faster Apple Watch charging*

*Wall charger not included.

It really seems like there is a communications breakdown within Apple, like every single product is completely siloed. I feel like it was just dumb luck now that the battery case and wallet work with the 13 Pro (They are extremely close, just a mm away from the camera bump.)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
campingsk8er Avatar
campingsk8er
9 minutes ago at 12:22 pm

Duo is a pretty ugly solution,anyway.
Ugly, why? It’s not meant for a constant table side solution. I’m a flight attendant so I’m constantly on the go. For me its the perfect solution to have in my bag. Fold it up, have one charger and one cable, charges all of my devices on my layover.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

mac scanner permission error

Apple Says Fix Planned for 'You Do Not Have Permission to Open the Application' Error When Using a Scanner on Mac [Updated]

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:15 am PDT by
Update 23/9: Apple has updated its support document indicating that this issue can be resolved by installing the latest macOS Big Sur 11.6 update. In a newly published support document on its website, Apple has acknowledged an error that some users may receive when they try to use a scanner with a Mac in the Image Capture app, Preview app, or the Printers & Scanners section of System...
Read Full Article102 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

iPhone Sticking With Lightning Port Over USB-C for 'Foreseeable Future'

Tuesday March 2, 2021 9:32 am PST by
Apple will retain the Lightning connector on the iPhone for the "foreseeable future," with no intention of switching to USB-C, according to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In spite of much of the industry moving toward USB-C, Apple will not be using it to replace the Lightning connector on the iPhone 13, or indeed on any iPhone model for the time being. In a note seen by MacRumors yesterday,...
Read Full Article299 comments
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article257 comments
iOS 15 icon on phone

Apple Seeds Sixth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

Tuesday August 17, 2021 10:05 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the sixth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming one week after Apple released the fifth betas. Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air. iOS 15 is a major update that...
Read Full Article49 comments
youtube apple tv

YouTube Discontinuing 3rd-Generation Apple TV App, AirPlay Still Available

Wednesday February 3, 2021 3:09 pm PST by
YouTube is planning to stop supporting its YouTube app on the third-generation Apple TV models, where YouTube has long been available as a channel option. A 9to5Mac reader received a message about the upcoming app discontinuation, which is set to take place in March.Starting early March, the YouTube app will no longer be available on Apple TV (3rd generation). You can still watch YouTube on...
Read Full Article95 comments
omg lightning cable comparison

Security Researcher Develops Lightning Cable With Hidden Chip to Steal Passwords

Thursday September 2, 2021 6:59 am PDT by
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports. The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
Read Full Article153 comments
maroon5memories

Apple Collaborates With Maroon 5 to Add 'Memories' Song to Photos App

Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has teamed up with Maroon 5 to add the group's new song "Memories" to the Memories feature in the Photos app, allowing it to be used for photo slide show creations, reports Billboard. "Memories" will be available as a soundtrack option for a limited time and it is available to iPhone and iPad users running the latest iOS 13 and iPadOS software. Memories in the Photos app are created ...
Read Full Article31 comments
it home ecommerce app iphone 13

iPhone 13 to Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on September 30, Claims Report

Wednesday August 25, 2021 2:42 am PDT by
Apple may be planning to launch the iPhone 13 on Friday, September 17 and third-generation AirPods on Thursday, September 30, according to an image of an e-commerce app discovered by Chinese language site IT Home. The screenshot, originally posted by Weibo account @PandaIsBald, suggests all four iPhone 13 models will go on sale on September 17, followed by the AirPods 3 on September 30....
Read Full Article74 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments