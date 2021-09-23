EU Proposes to Force Apple to Switch iPhone, iPad, and AirPods From Lightning to USB-C

by

The European Commission has presented legislation that would compel Apple to use a USB-C port on all iPhones, iPads, and AirPods in Europe (via Reuters).

Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature
The proposal, known as a directive, would force all consumer electronics manufacturers who sell devices in Europe to ensure that all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, handheld videogame consoles feature a USB-C port. This "common port" would be a world first and impact Apple in particular since it widely uses the Lightning connector instead of USB-C on many of its devices.

In 2018, the European Commission tried to reach a final resolution on the issue but it failed to come into law. At the time, Apple warned that forcing a common charging port on the industry would stifle innovation and create electronic waste as consumers were forced to switch to new cables. A European Commission impact assessment study conducted in 2019 found that half of all charging cables sold with mobile phones had a USB micro-B connector, 29 percent had a USB-C connector, and 21 percent had a Lightning connector.

Environmental benefits, reduced waste, convenience, and $293 million in annual savings for users are said to be among the advantages of the new directive.

The draft legislation also proposed that chargers should be sold separately from electronic devices, a move that Apple already started with the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch Series 6 models last year. The European Commission is also planning to revise its eco-design regulations to ensure that external power supplies for devices are interoperable.

In a statement shared with Reuters, Apple said "We remain concerned that strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world." The company also expressed concerns about the proposed two-year transition period to switch to USB-C.

The directive now needs to be greenlit by the EU Parliament and national governments, who may suggest amendments, before it can come into law. The European Commission hopes that this will occur in 2022. From that point, companies will have two years to transition to USB-C on their devices.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

KillerTree Avatar
KillerTree
1 hour ago at 05:09 am
EU forced Tesla to use the standard CCS plug instead of the proprietary Tesla plug. This let Teslas use 3rd party chargers without an adapter, and when Tesla opens up their charging network to everyone, everyone else doesn't have to use an adapter to charge at a Tesla charger.

These kind of regulations can be a great thing if done correctly.
Score: 28 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deeddawg Avatar
deeddawg
1 hour ago at 05:09 am

What's crazy to think is the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max uses the same charging cable as a 2012 iPod nano.
Even more crazy - your 2021 computer and 1970 refrigerator can use the same wall outlet!
Score: 23 Votes (Like | Disagree)
adamlbiscuit Avatar
adamlbiscuit
1 hour ago at 05:01 am
What's crazy to think is the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max uses the same charging cable as a 2012 iPod nano.
Score: 22 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GubbyMan Avatar
GubbyMan
1 hour ago at 05:03 am
As much as I would want iPhone to have USB-C I hope this never gets through. Imagine if they did this when micro-USB was the standard. We would have been stuck with that forever. At some point we will get a connector that's even better than USB-C but this legislation would not allow any new standard to be used.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
1 hour ago at 05:05 am
Apple really wants to milk those Lightning Port royalties as long as they can. Innovation calls for it!
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
God of Biscuits Avatar
God of Biscuits
1 hour ago at 05:04 am

What's crazy to think is the latest iPhone 13 Pro Max uses the same charging cable as a 2012 iPod nano.
No, it really doesn’t. Electricity is electricity.

What if this legislation had been successful 10 years ago and micro USB was the standardized connector? It’d all suck.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
