Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPhones in Canada

Apple has begun selling iPhones on its Certified Refurbished online store in Canada, offering residents in the country a more affordable way to purchase iPhones from Apple online.



Apple has been selling different refurbished iPhone models in the United States online since 2016. While Apple has long offered iPads and Macs in its Canadian refurbished store, this is the first time customers in the country have been able to benefit from the discounts that come with buying an Apple refurbished smartphone.

Previously, customers in Canada who wanted lower prices on iPhones had to wait for third-party deals or purchase refurbished/used devices from a third-party retailer, but with Apple's highly regarded refurbishment process now an option for iPhones too, this should come as a welcome development.

All of Apple's refurbished products, ‌iPhone‌ included, are tested, certified, cleaned, and guaranteed with a one-year warranty. iPhones also feature a brand new battery and a fresh outer shell, ensuring there are no scratches or other cosmetic damage.

Customers in Canada can currently choose from a variety of refurbished recent ‌iPhone‌ models in various finishes and capacities, including ‌iPhone‌ XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, with up to CAD$560 off the regular price currently on offer. With the iPhone 13 lineup about to drop into consumers' hands, expect iPhone 12 models to be included in Apple's refurbished listings soon.

(Thanks, Anthony!)