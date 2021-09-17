At Least One iPhone 14 Model Will Reportedly Still Lack 120Hz ProMotion Display
Apple is planning to use an LTPS OLED display for at least one of the four models planned for the iPhone 14 series next year, according to Korean website The Elec, meaning that at least one iPhone 14 model would still have a 60Hz display.
The report lines up with information previously shared by display industry consultant Ross Young, who accurately claimed that the new iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display.
The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max unveiled this week feature ProMotion displays with a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, resulting in smoother appearing content when watching video, gaming, or scrolling text. The devices are able to offer this feature because they are equipped with lower-power LTPO OLED displays, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have LTPS OLED displays without support for ProMotion.
The lack of ProMotion on at least one iPhone 14 model wouldn't be too surprising, as Apple may keep the feature limited to the Pro models next year to maintain differentiation with the standard iPhone 14 models. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch four iPhone 14 models next year, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with no iPhone 14 mini.
The report adds that LG Display is aiming to start supplying Apple with LTPO OLED displays in 2022, which would give Apple another supplier of ProMotion displays for iPhones beyond Samsung, which is currently its exclusive supplier.
In the past, The Elec accurately reported that Apple would launch a new iPad Pro with a LiDAR Scanner in March 2020.
Top Stories
Samsung Display today announced that it has started mass production of 14-inch and 16-inch OLED displays for laptops, and a key feature of the panels is support for up to a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother appearing content.
Samsung Display said it has been supplying the OLED panels to global manufacturers, including ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Samsung Electronics, for use in laptops,...
Apple could offer its ProMotion display technology, which allows for a higher 120Hz refresh rate, across all models of the 2022 iPhone lineup after it's expected to debut the technology in the iPhone for the first time later this year.
It's been widely reported that Apple plans to include a 120Hz refresh rate in this year's iPhone 13 lineup, but exclusive to only the high-end iPhone 13 Pro...
Tuesday September 14, 2021 1:45 pm PDT by Sami Fathi
Following the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max earlier today, which features ProMotion displays with a variable 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung has come out in an apparent jab to Apple for being late to join the wider industry in adopting higher refresh displays.
In a tweet as the Apple event was underway earlier today, the official Samsung Mobile account tweeted "We’ve been...
Apple has now announced the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro at its September "California Streaming" event, revealing the long-awaited features of the new smartphones ahead of the first devices arriving to customers.
After a later-than-usual launch for the iPhone 12 models last year, Apple has returned to its traditional September smartphone unveiling timeframe for the iPhone 13 lineup, which...
The upcoming iPhone 13 models will feature a large number of significant rear camera hardware upgrades, recent reports have revealed.
All of the iPhone 13 models, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to offer sensor-shift stabilization on their Wide cameras to reduce camera shake, bringing over the...
Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes as the...
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all four devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 30 other countries and ...
With the launch of the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro.
The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399: iPhone SE - $399 iPhon...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Apple's iPhone 13 models are nearly identical in design to the iPhone 12 models, but there are some slight differences in weight and thickness.
All of the iPhone 13 models are heavier than their iPhone 12 counterparts, likely due to the larger batteries that are inside and the thickness increase. Weight comparisons are below. iPhone 13 mini - 141 grams vs. 135 grams iPhone 13 - 174...
Top Rated Comments