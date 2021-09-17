At Least One iPhone 14 Model Will Reportedly Still Lack 120Hz ProMotion Display

Apple is planning to use an LTPS OLED display for at least one of the four models planned for the iPhone 14 series next year, according to Korean website The Elec, meaning that at least one iPhone 14 model would still have a 60Hz display.



The report lines up with information previously shared by display industry consultant Ross Young, who accurately claimed that the new iPad mini would feature an 8.3-inch display.

The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max unveiled this week feature ProMotion displays with a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz, resulting in smoother appearing content when watching video, gaming, or scrolling text. The devices are able to offer this feature because they are equipped with lower-power LTPO OLED displays, whereas the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have LTPS OLED displays without support for ProMotion.

The lack of ProMotion on at least one iPhone 14 model wouldn't be too surprising, as Apple may keep the feature limited to the Pro models next year to maintain differentiation with the standard iPhone 14 models. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch four iPhone 14 models next year, including a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, with no iPhone 14 mini.

The report adds that LG Display is aiming to start supplying Apple with LTPO OLED displays in 2022, which would give Apple another supplier of ProMotion displays for iPhones beyond Samsung, which is currently its exclusive supplier.

In the past, The Elec accurately reported that Apple would launch a new iPad Pro with a LiDAR Scanner in March 2020.