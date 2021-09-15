Tim Cook Talks iPhone 13, iPad Mini, Fitness+ Integration With Apple Watch, and More in New Interview

Following the announcement of the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and the new sixth-generation iPad mini, Apple gave YouTuber iJustine a chance to talk to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the new announcements, including some tidbits about Fitness+.

In the nearly 15 minutes' long interview , Cook describes the new camera features of the ‌iPhone 13‌, specifically Cinematic Mode, as a "mindblowing" addition to the iPhone that places it on par with professional high-end video equipment. The interview doesn't heavily touch on the new ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, but Cook notes how the device has become an integral part of his workout routine thanks to its integration with Fitness+.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ and iPhone 13 Pro are incremental upgrades compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, featuring a smaller notch, improved performance thanks to the A15 Bionic, new camera features, and more. Catch up on everything Apple announced yesterday using our event recap.