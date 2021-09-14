iPad Mini 6 May Feature 8.38-Inch Display and Launch in October

The sixth-generation iPad mini will feature an 8.38-inch display and could launch in October, according to a Japanese accessory listing spotted by Gizmodo Japan.



The now-removed Amazon Japan listing shows an Elecom glass screen protector for an all-screen 8.38-inch "small" iPad, presumed to be the upcoming sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌. This appears to be the most specific measurement for the rumored device's display seen so far.

The next ‌iPad mini‌ has been repeatedly said to feature a display in the region of eight to nine inches. The display analyst Ross Young suggested earlier this year that the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ will feature a 8.3-inch display, matching this accessory listing.

An 8.38-inch display would be a significant increase over the current ‌iPad mini‌'s 7.9-inch display, partly facilitated by a new iPad Air-style design with slimmer bezels and no Home Button.



The screen protector was scheduled to go on sale on Wednesday, October 20. While the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ is expected to arrive this fall, there have been no more precise indications about when the updated device could launch. Some observers have speculated that it could arrive alongside redesigned MacBook Pros at an Apple event in October, and the fact that this accessory was set to go on sale next month may give that claim greater credibility.

Wednesday, October 20 mostly aligns with Tuesday, October 19 in the United States. Apple often hosts a special event in October to unveil new products and usually does so Tuesdays, so October 19 would not be an unreasonable guess for an Apple event to launch the new ‌iPad mini‌.

For more on what to expect from the sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌, see our dedicated guide.