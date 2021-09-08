Today we're tracking the best discount seen to date on the 2021 Apple TV 4K, which provides up to $10 in savings on the 32GB and 64GB models. Starting with the 32GB Apple TV 4K, you can get this model for $169.00, down from $179.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price on this model, and it's been the most consistent deal this summer.

You can also get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $189.98, down from $199.00. We've seen this Apple TV 4K discounted by an additional $10, so this sale is a second-best price. Both of these Apple TVs are sold by Amazon, and they're in stock and ready to ship today.

Although the sales on these Apple TV models aren't particularly steep, they are the best offers around and worth checking out if you're still on the market for the newest Apple TV 4K. You can keep an eye out on Apple TV deals in our Best Apple TV 4K Deals guide.