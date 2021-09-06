Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Available in Limited Quantities At Launch

Despite the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production issues, Apple still plans to announce the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 at its usual September event, but the device will be available in limited quantities at launch, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlines three potential outcomes of Apple's production headaches: The company delays its Apple Watch announcement until the production issues are resolved, it goes ahead with the announcement and makes the Series 7 available in limited quantities, or Apple announces the watch but doesn't make it available until a later date.

According to Gurman, Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone this month, but some models will ship later than usual or in limited quantities.



But if you can't wait to get the new watch, you may have to. My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches. When that happens with a new product, there are typically three outcomes: The announcement is delayed until the issues are fixed, the product launches on time in small quantities, or the device is announced on time but goes on sale later. I'm led to believe that we'll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a much more dramatic design change that will make it clearly distinguishable from prior Apple Watch models. It will come in new 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm, and feature updated screen technology and a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12. New health sensor features aren't expected, but the new model is likely to have a faster processor and possibly improved battery life.

Based on past event dates, the most likely date for the ‌iPhone 13‌ and Apple Watch Series 7 event is Tuesday, September 14. For everything you can expect in the new Apple Watch, check out our dedicated guide.