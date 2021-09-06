Gurman: Apple Watch Series 7 Will Be Available in Limited Quantities At Launch
Despite the Apple Watch Series 7 reportedly facing production issues, Apple still plans to announce the new smartwatch alongside the iPhone 13 at its usual September event, but the device will be available in limited quantities at launch, according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman.
In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlines three potential outcomes of Apple's production headaches: The company delays its Apple Watch announcement until the production issues are resolved, it goes ahead with the announcement and makes the Series 7 available in limited quantities, or Apple announces the watch but doesn't make it available until a later date.
According to Gurman, Apple will announce the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone this month, but some models will ship later than usual or in limited quantities.
But if you can't wait to get the new watch, you may have to. My colleague Debby Wu and I reported that the new display is causing production headaches. When that happens with a new product, there are typically three outcomes: The announcement is delayed until the issues are fixed, the product launches on time in small quantities, or the device is announced on time but goes on sale later.
I'm led to believe that we'll see an announcement during the usual September event alongside the iPhone, but there will be a mix of the models shipping late or in small quantities.
The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a much more dramatic design change that will make it clearly distinguishable from prior Apple Watch models. It will come in new 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm, and feature updated screen technology and a flat-edged design similar to the iPhone 12. New health sensor features aren't expected, but the new model is likely to have a faster processor and possibly improved battery life.
Based on past event dates, the most likely date for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 event is Tuesday, September 14. For everything you can expect in the new Apple Watch, check out our dedicated guide.
Top Stories
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods.
Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
The iPhone 13 models will offer at least four significant new camera software features, recent reports have suggested.
According to a report from reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple plans to introduce a new camera feature called "Cinematic Video" on the iPhone 13. Cinematic Video would effectively bring Portrait Mode to video, allowing users to record footage with an added sense ...
A normal-looking Lightning cable that can used to steal data like passwords and send it to a hacker has been developed, Vice reports.
The "OMG Cable" compared to Apple's Lightning to USB cable. The "OMG Cable" works exactly like a normal Lightning to USB cable and can log keystrokes from connected Mac keyboards, iPads, and iPhones, and then send this data to a bad actor who could be over a...
In a recent episode of Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," Jeremy Swift's character Higgins briefly poked fun at actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchasing Welsh soccer club Wrexham AFC last year.
That led Reynolds and McElhenney to respond on Twitter with a humorous letter teasing legal action unless Apple sent over two large boxes of Ted Lasso biscuits.
Wrexham AFC today confirmed...
A former Chrysler proving grounds for automotive testing outside of Phoenix, Arizona, that has been rumored to be used by Apple was recently purchased for $125 million by the firm that has been leasing it for the past five years, according to AZ Big Media.
Back in 2017, it was reported that a company by the name of Route 14 Investment Partners LLC had signed a lease to use the facility, with ...
With Apple's third-generation AirPods believed to be arriving alongside the iPhone 13, which is just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our news coverage to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's next-generation wireless earbuds.
AirPods 3 clones in a clear case, reportedly showing the next-generation design.
It is worth...
Apple has delayed the rollout of the Child Safety Features that it announced last month following negative feedback, the company has today announced.
The planned features include scanning users' iCloud Photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), Communication Safety to warn children and their parents when receiving or sending sexually explicit photos, and expanded CSAM guidance...
BMW's upcoming flagship electric vehicle the "i4" features one of the most integrated Apple CarPlay experiences yet, recent promotional material has shown.
BMW describes the Apple CarPlay experience in the i4 as "even more seamless." The i4 features two curved displays and a heads-up display. All three displays can display information from Apple CarPlay simultaneously.
The BMW i4 features ...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Android users are significantly less interested in the iPhone 13 models than they were this time last year in the iPhone 12 models, having been put off by the continued lack of a fingerprint scanner and concerns around child safety features, according to a new survey by SellCell.
The survey, conducted earlier this month, asked more than 5,000 current Android users in the United States aged...
Top Rated Comments
Scarcity Principle. This is pure economics and marketing 101.
if i could have a nickel...