Readdle Launches 'Documents X' for iPhone and iPad With Smart Actions, Improved Design, and More

A long-time alternative to Apple's Files app has been Documents, developed by Readdle. Today, the company is launching "Documents X," intending to speed up everyday productivity tasks and offer users a refreshed design.



At the heart of Documents X is a feature Readdle is calling "Smart Actions." Smart Actions are contextual actions that are recommended to users depending on an action they just took. For example, if a user uploads a file to Dropbox or Google Drive, the app may suggest that the user shares the link. If a user downloads a music video, they may get presented with a Smart Action to extract the audio from the video.



The number of Smart Actions is rather extensive and is built directly into the app without launching external apps or services to perform them. Readdle says all the actions are "performed locally, which means that your files and activities don’t leave the device."



Documents X is also built on an updated design philosophy Readdle is calling "FOCUS." FOCUS aims to reduce complexity for the in-app experience while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and simplicity. The new design includes updated colors, icons, menus, controls, and more that have been "thoughtfully designed."

Documents X can be downloaded from the App Store for free [Direct Link].