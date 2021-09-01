Apple Expands 'Today at Apple Creative Studios' Initiative to Washington and Chicago

Apple today announced that it's expanding its "Creative Studios" initiative, part of Today at Apple, to Washington D.C. and Chicago, offering "career-building programming and creative resources to underrepresented communities."



The new initiative will launch in collaboration with local and community partners and non-profits to enable writers, photographers, and others to have access to hands-on experiences in their fields. The initiative will launch in Chicago on September 18, and in Washington D.C. on September 20.



Launching September 18, Today at Apple Creative Studios - Chicago will work with youth in Little Village to amplify up-and-coming talents' unique stories through photography and illustration. In collaboration with community partners Yollocalli Arts Reach, Instituto Justice and Leadership Academy, and Chicago Architecture Biennial, Apple will provide free arts and cultural programming across five weeks to aspiring artists and photographers, offering the tools they need to embark on their creative journey. The program, which officially begins September 20, aims to diversify the landscape of children's and youth literature, and is presented in collaboration with local nonprofit Shout Mouse Press — a writing workshop and publishing house with a mission to amplify marginalized voices — and students from the Latin American Youth Center. Through Shout Mouse Press's authorship program, students from the LAYC have authored a collection of four bilingual children's books. Over the six weeks of programming, the students will take these stories through illustration and audio production to reach new audiences and expand their capacity for storytelling.

Apple's senior vice president of retail and people, Deirdre O’Brien, said that Apple is so "excited to be able to connect young people from underrepresented communities with artists and mentors to guide and inspire them in Washington and Chicago."