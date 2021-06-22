'Today at Apple' Expanding With New 'Creative Studios' Initiative

Apple today announced an expansion of its "Today at Apple" program with a new "Creative Studios" initiative that will provide career-building mentorship, professional industry skills training, creative resources, and access to Apple's full line of products like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac to underrepresented communities around the world.



Creative Studios will launch first in Los Angeles and Beijing, followed by Bangkok, London, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. later this year. In each city, Apple said it will work hand-in-hand with nonprofit community organizations to connect youth with mentors and established artists, such as Grammy Award-winning producer Larrance "Rance" Dopson.

Creative Studios programming will revolve around creative areas such as music, film, photography, and art and design, and will be available to young people who face barriers to meaningful artistic education, according to Apple. An eight to 12 week curriculum will provide hands-on sessions, insider industry knowledge, and ongoing feedback from mentors.

In Los Angeles, Creative Studios runs from June 26 to July 22, with free registration available on Apple's website.