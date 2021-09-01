Google Pixel 6 Rumored to Support 23W Wireless Charging, Beating iPhone 12's MagSafe

Google is rumored to be working on a new wireless charging stand that could deliver 23W of charging power to its upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones, according to a leaked inventory image published by Android Police.

With a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger and Apple's 20W power adapter or another appropriate 20W+ PD 3.0 charger, it takes about an hour to charge an ‌‌iPhone 12‌‌ from zero to 50 percent, which is double the time that it takes to charge using a USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W+ USB-C power adapter.

Charging with a ‌‌MagSafe‌‌ charger is faster than charging with a Qi-based charger, which maxes out at 7.5W, but for the fastest charging speed a wired charging connection using a Lightning to USB-C cable is still the best.

For iPhones, that is. Last year's OnePlus 8 Pro came with a 30W "Warp" charger, and this year's OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging speeds thanks to the next-generation Warp charger, which is capable of charging a dead phone to full power in 43 minutes – faster than an iPhone plugged directly into a 20W charger.

Apple's longtime goal has been an ‌iPhone‌ with no external ports or buttons for a clean, streamlined device, but until it can improve the maximum 15W charging speed of ‌MagSafe‌ or come up with another wireless alternative, that's unlikely to happen.

In 2016, Apple was rumored to be partnering with Energous to deliver a "true wireless charging" solution, but nothing has come from it so far. Apple is still believed to be researching new wireless charging technologies, and with the advent of ‌MagSafe‌ on ‌iPhone 12‌ models, the company is clearly still interested in innovating ways to power devices.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ and future iPhones are expected to continue to use Lightning ports with the option of ‌MagSafe‌ until a more viable wireless charging solution comes along that allows for a portless ‌iPhone‌ design.