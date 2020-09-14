Kuo: iPhone 12 Lineup Won't Support 120Hz, 5.4-Inch Model Will Have Slightly Narrower Notch

iPhone 12 models will not support a 120Hz refresh rate due to battery life considerations, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo added that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a slightly narrower notch.



Kuo expects tomorrow's Apple event to be focused on new Apple Watch and iPad Air models, with iPhone 12 models expected to follow in October.

