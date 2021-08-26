First '45mm' Apple Watch Band Spotted Ahead of Series 7 Unveiling

An image purporting to show a "45mm" Apple Watch band has surfaced online ahead of the expected unveiling of Apple Watch Series 7 models next month.



The small, low-resolution image, shared by "DuanRui" on Twitter, originated from the Chinese social media network Weibo and appears to show the underside of an Apple Watch band, which could be a Saddle Brown Leather Link band. While it is not clear how reliable this image may be, the 45mm sizing lines up with a number of previous rumors around the Apple Watch Series 7.

Alleged CAD renders of the larger Apple Watch Series 7 suggested that it would sport a 45mm display, a 1mm increase from the current 44mm display on the larger Apple Watch Series 6 model. This is expected to be achieved by making the case's edges flat, which would slightly increase the top surface area of the device for the display, and by reducing the size of the display's bezels.

Another report from the Chinese leaker known as "UnclePan" suggested that the Apple Watch Series 7 will come in larger 41mm and 45mm case sizes, replacing the current 40mm and 44mm options.

In spite of these previous leaks, this image is the first time that a potential 45mm Apple Watch sizing has been seen in the wild and the first time that the larger size has been referred to specifically with regards to Apple Watch bands.

41 and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 models are expected to continue to be compatible with bands from previous generations since the device's size name refers to the size of the display rather than the size of the casing. In the same way that 38mm Apple Watch bands continued to be functionally compatible with 40mm Apple Watches, and 42mm Apple Watch bands continued to be functionally compatible with 44mm Apple Watch bands, new 41mm and 45mm models are believed to be able to work with older bands.

CAD renders and renders supposedly based on leaked images have also indicated that the Apple Watch Series 7 will carry over the same band system. Though the device's display is expected to increase in size by 1mm and the edges are expected to be flat like the iPhone 12 lineup, the height and width of the new models are expected to be the same as previous models, allowing for compatibility with the same Apple Watch bands. The only dimension anticipated to change significantly is the thickness, with new models purportedly set to be 1.7mm thinner than the current Series 6.