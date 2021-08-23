Pop star and actress Olivia Rodrigo today released the music video for her song "brutal," off of her debut album "SOUR". For the video, Rodrigo partnered up with Apple to create a suite of augmented reality face masks using an iPad Pro.

Alongside the release of the music video, Rodrigo shared a few clips on Instagram that showcased her editing the AR face masks using an ‌iPad Pro‌ and an Apple Pencil. The face masks can be seen throughout the video, and include effects like drooping tears made of fire, rainbow hearts, a robot mask, and much more.

Interscope Records, which is Rodrigo's label, has a history of using Apple to promote many of its artists. This includes Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez, both of which had music videos shot on iPhone in recent years, and Billie Eilish, whose documentary "The World's A Little Blurry" debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this summer.

Apple Music is also promoting the new music video at the top of the "Browse" tab on the iOS and macOS apps.