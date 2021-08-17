Tweetbot 6 Gains Support for Timeline Widgets, Multiple Windows on iPad, Shortcuts, Handoff and More

Tweetbot 6 designed for the iPhone and the iPad today received a major update, with Tapbots introducing several significant new features that are designed to make the app experience better than ever.



There's now a Tweetbot 6 widget that can be added to the Today View or the Home Screen, and it shows the Twitter timeline. A single tweet can be shown in the smallest widget view, but there are also larger options that show more tweets at a glance.

When using the Tweetbot 6 update on iOS devices, there's now support for Handoff, so you can resume what you were doing on one device on another device using the built-in Handoff feature. Handoff does not yet work on the Mac, but support will be added later.

Tweetbot 6 now supports Shortcuts so Tweetbot actions can be used in the shortcuts created on iOS devices, plus on the ‌iPad‌, multiple Tweetbot windows are now supported for multitasking purposes. There are also additional app icons to choose from.

Tweetbot 6 can be downloaded from the App Store for free, but a subscription costs $5.99 per year or $0.99 per month. [Direct Link]