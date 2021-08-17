Apple Maps Users in Netherlands Can Now Report Traffic Incidents

Starting with iOS 14.5, Apple Maps gained the ability for users in the United States to report incidents, such as accidents, speed checks, hazards, and more. Now, the feature has been expanded to ‌Apple Maps‌ users in The Netherlands.



According to iCultre, Apple has expanded the feature for ‌Apple Maps‌ users in The Netherlands, and this expansion follows the addition of other features for ‌Apple Maps‌ in the country such as speed limits.



When users report an incident along their route, Apple uses that information to help inform other users and ensure that it's taking accidents, hazards, and other events into account when calculating the best route. The feature is available on iOS 14.5 and older.