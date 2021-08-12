Apple Supplier Foxconn to Begin Building Electric Vehicle Factory in the U.S. Next Year

by

Foxconn, one of Apple's largest suppliers, has said it will begin construction of all-electric vehicle plants in the United States and Thailand this year, with hopes of them being operational by 2023, according to a report from Nikkei Asia.

Foxconn Office
From the report:

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics producer, on Thursday said it will build electric vehicle manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Thailand next year, as the key iPhone assembler accelerates efforts to catch the rising EV wave to offset the slowing smartphone industry.

Foxconn has already ruled out Mexico as a location but is in negotiations with three states in the U.S. to build its first EV manufacturing plant in North America, Nikkei Asia has learned. Those include Wisconsin, which just agreed with Foxconn to amend its former plan of investing $10 billion in the state -- a promise Foxconn made in 2017.

At first, Foxconn will use the U.S. plant to build vehicles for its client Fisker, although there could be a potential expansion to serve Apple in the future.

Apple is widely reported to be working on its own vehicle and is thought to be looking for third-party companies to help it launch the Apple Car. One report vaguely referenced Foxconn as a potential candidate for the ‌Apple Car‌'s production, but Apple is also looking at other possible suppliers. Apple is reportedly committed to ensuring that the battery used in the ‌Apple Car‌ is produced in the United States, but Foxconn does not produce batteries.

Related Roundup: Apple Car
Tags: Foxconn, nikkei.com
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Top Rated Comments

Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
38 minutes ago at 05:07 am
I hate to burst your bubble but Foxconn also promised a plant in Wisconsin years ago and so far has built …. Absolutely nothing. Nada. Zip.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Untitled

Foxconn Offers 'Record-High' Bonuses to Recruit Workers for iPhone 13 Assembly

Tuesday June 22, 2021 7:29 am PDT by
Apple's largest manufacturing partner Foxconn is offering "record-high" signing bonuses in an effort to recruit workers for iPhone 13 production over the next few months, according to the South China Morning Post. ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro in Matte Black render via EverythingApplePro The report claims Foxconn is offering up to 8,000 yuan ($1,235) as a signing bonus to former workers willing to return...
Read Full Article114 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature triad

Apple Reportedly Aiming to Manufacture Apple Car Batteries in the United States

Monday July 12, 2021 10:25 pm PDT by
Apple aims to manufacture the batteries that will be used in its autonomous vehicle in the United States, rather than sourcing them from suppliers in other countries, according to a new report from DigiTimes. From the report: Apple, which reportedly is mulling manufacture batteries for Apple Car in the US, may work with Taiwanese makers rather than Chinese ones, according to industry...
Read Full Article70 comments
china floods foxconn

iPhone Supplier Foxconn Says China Floods Not Impacting Operations

Wednesday July 21, 2021 1:12 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn, which is Apple's largest and most important supplier for the iPhone, has said that torrential floods that have hit the Henan province in China, where it houses its main iPhone production plant, have not been impacted operations. Photo credit to China News Service (via Focus Taiwan) In a statement to CNBC, Foxconn says that its main factory in Zhengzhou, the capital of ...
Read Full Article33 comments
foxconniphone12

Profit Margin Tensions Souring Relationship Between Apple and Foxconn

Tuesday October 27, 2020 11:48 am PDT by
The relationship between longtime partners Apple and Foxconn is eroding due to a battle over profit margins, according to a new report from The Information. While Apple's gross profit margins are close to 40 percent, Foxconn's profit margins are in the single-digit percentage points, leading Foxconn to employ questionable tactics in an effort to grow its profits. For manufacturing projects,...
Read Full Article202 comments
iphone 13 yellow

Apple Supplier Foxconn Raises Employee Bonuses Ahead of iPhone 13 Production

Friday May 7, 2021 3:58 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn, which serves as the main iPhone manufacturer, is taking measures to expand its workforce by offering increased bonus pay to new recruits in Zhengzhou, China, ahead of when production of the iPhone 13 is set to get underway. According to the South China Morning Post, the newest raise in bonus is the third instance this month where the supplier has attempted to attract ...
Read Full Article35 comments
iphone12 lineup wide

Apple Supplier Foxconn Expects Shipments to Be Impacted by Global Chip Shortage

Tuesday March 30, 2021 9:37 am PDT by
Apple supplier Foxconn today said that it expects shipments to be cut by 10 percent due to the global chip shortage, reports Nikkei. In an earnings call, Foxconn chairman Young Liu said that the first two months of the quarter were okay, but the company "started to see changes happening this month." Foxconn did not mention Apple specifically, but it is a major Apple supplier and this perhaps ...
Read Full Article33 comments
iPhone mini wonder feature

iPhone 13 Mini to Be Assembled By Pegatron and Foxconn [Updated]

Monday July 5, 2021 10:19 pm PDT by
Taiwanese Apple supplier Pegatron will remain a major assembler of smaller iPhones and will share orders for this year's forthcoming iPhone 13 mini with Foxconn, claims a new report from DigiTimes. Pegatron has obtained orders for the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone model, as well as a portion of orders for another upcoming iPhone model that will feature a 6.1-inch display, according to market...
Read Full Article95 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature blue

Apple Reportedly Sent Team of Employees to South Korea to Discuss Apple Car Development

Monday August 9, 2021 4:32 am PDT by
A team of Apple employees that are part of Apple Car's development reportedly visited South Korea on a secret business trip to meet with. local companies, such as LG, the SK Group, and others, to discuss Apple's automotive ambitions and possible business opportunities. That is, at least, according to a report citing South Korean sources from Taiwanese DigiTimes, who claim that during their...
Read Full Article48 comments
iphone12 lineup wide

Foxconn's iPhone 12 Output in India Hit By Local Lockdowns

Tuesday May 11, 2021 3:23 am PDT by
iPhone 12 production at a Foxconn factory in India has been cut by more than 50% amid a lockdown, and multiple reported cases of COVID-19 infections for workers at the plant, according to a new report from Reuters. The main factory located in Tamil Nadu, a state under extreme lockdown measures, has been forced to significantly cut back on production. According to sources who spoke to Reuters,...
Read Full Article59 comments
Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Apple Expands Fleet of Self-Driving Cars

Tuesday August 3, 2021 8:39 am PDT by
Apple's fleet of self-driving vehicles roaming the streets of California for testing now includes 69 vehicles and 92 drivers, according to information from the California Department of Motor Vehicles obtained by macReports. This means that Apple has added one self-driving car and 16 drivers since May this year. Apple has been expanding its autonomous vehicle test since it was granted a permit...
Read Full Article55 comments