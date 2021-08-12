Apple Original Film 'Finch' Starring Tom Hanks to Premiere November 5

by

Apple today announced that the original film "Finch," starring Tom Hanks in its titular role, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5 and shared a first-look image from the film.

Apple Films Tom Hanks Finch First LookThe first look at "Finch," shared by Apple.

The film, which is anticipated to be an awards season contender, revolves around a man, a robot (played by "Get Out" actor Caleb Landry Jones), and a dog that form an unlikely family. Apple describes the film as follows:

In "Finch," a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man's quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he's gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

Apple won the rights to Finch earlier this year after bids from multiple streaming networks. It will be the second film starring Hanks to debut on ‌Apple TV+‌, following last year's war film "Greyhound." Finch arrives on ‌Apple TV+‌ later this year on November 5, adding to ‌Apple TV+‌'s growing selection of films.

Earlier today, Apple also shared a discussion to promote "CODA," another of its original films that is scheduled to premiere on ‌Apple TV+‌ on August 13. The discussion between the film's actors, including Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, and Daniel Durant, and writer and director Siân Heder, covered incorporating American Sign Language on set, the significance of authentically casting and presenting people with disabilities, and the universality of stories.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
3 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Uh, yeah, I’m in. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

