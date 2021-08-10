Apple Seeds Fifth Betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing purposes, with the updates coming two weeks after Apple released the fourth betas.

iOS 15 icon on phone
Registered developers can download the profile for the iOS and iPadOS betas from the Apple Developer Center, and once the profile is installed, beta updates will be available over the air.

iOS 15 is a major update that introduces a slew of new features focused on cutting down on distractions and spending more time with friends and family.

FaceTime has a revamped interface with new SharePlay features for listening to music, watching videos, and sharing your screen with your friends and family members, and in Messages, if something like a url, photo, news article, or song is shared with you, you can see the content in Apple's dedicated apps.

Focus lets you create custom notification modes that hide irrelevant apps and notifications when you're doing things like working or spending time with your family so you can better focus on the activity at hand, and there's a new notification summary that de-prioritizes less important notifications so you're not constantly inundated with information.

Maps includes a new 3D view in select cities that lets you see 3D landmarks, there are immersive AR directions when walking, and driving directions are better than ever, especially at complex interchanges.

Safari now supports Tab Groups for improved organization, and extensions can be used in Safari for iOS devices for the first time. Later this year you'll be able to add your ID card to the Wallet app in some U.S. states, and Apple is making it easier to add key cards for hotels, smart home locks, and more to the Wallet app.

Spotlight is better than ever and can bring up more tailored search results, and Photos has a "Live Text" feature that lets you take a photo of something with text like a receipt to translate it into typed text on your iPhone. ‌Photos‌ can also identify landmarks, books, plants, and pets, so you can snap a photo of a plant and get information on what it might be.

Apple has also added multiple privacy improvements, such as a new App Privacy report coming to the ‌iPhone‌ that will let you know how often apps access sensitive info like your location, a Mail feature that hides your IP address, and Siri processing that's done on device.

For a complete overview of everything that's new in ‌iOS 15‌, we have a dedicated roundup that walks through all of the new features, and Apple has been adding feature refinements throughout the beta testing period. The fourth beta, for example, further tweaked the design of Safari, added MagSafe Battery Pack support, and more.

Related Roundups: iOS 15, iPadOS 15
Related Forum: iOS 15

Top Rated Comments

Goldfrapp Avatar
Goldfrapp
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Beta 5 changes:

Apple to install surveillance cameras inside your bedroom as part of iCloud+ subscription, thus ensuring your and your girlfriend's safety by monitoring you 24/7. Free of charge.

What happens in your bedroom stays in your bedroom. Pinky promise.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrisdazzo Avatar
chrisdazzo
22 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Dev portal finally updated.

Build # 19A5318f
Prev # 19A5307g
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LarrySW Avatar
LarrySW
14 minutes ago at 10:32 am

Don’t think so as they want to make sure that it don’t break the device for the user first I guess.
It goes to same day releases at a certain point every year and I believe this is around that point just off memory
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
33 minutes ago at 10:13 am
Let's gooooo – was hoping it was hitting today! Let's get more bugs worked out. iOS is very stable but iPadOS could really use some TLC.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ozid Avatar
Ozid
28 minutes ago at 10:17 am
This last week has seen a MAJOR slowdown for both my iPad & iPhone i had on the latest betas. Fingers crossed this addresses some of the performance issues.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
28 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Yay! Happy Beta 5 Day :)

Good luck developers. I hope you don't encounter built in crappy CSAM feature.

Sending out best wishes, safety and respected privacy. Be careful!!!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

