44% of iPhone Users Intend to Upgrade to iPhone 13, Survey Shows

by

As many as 44 percent of iPhone users intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model and displays with 120Hz refresh rates is the most anticipated new feature, according to a new survey by SellCell.

iphone 13 purple with text
Of the 44 percent of respondents that intend to upgrade to an ‌iPhone 13‌ model, 38.2 percent intend to buy the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌, 30.8 percent intend to buy the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, and 24 percent intend to buy the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro.

Strikingly, a mere seven percent of respondents are interested in the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini. Apple is expected to discontinue the 5.4-inch mini form factor model next year due to poor sales.

The rumored feature that customers are most excited for in the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup is a high-refresh rate 120Hz display, according to 22 percent of survey respondents. 18.2 percent of respondents are hoping for under-display Touch ID, but may be disappointed as this is not expected to come to new ‌iPhone‌ models until 2023. 16 percent are anticipating an always-on display, while 10.9 percent are excited about the prospect of a smaller notch.

The responses also indicated that customers are least excited for new color options, a faster processor, reverse wireless charging, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, with these potential features being favored in less than five percent of survey responses.

Some of Apple's other upcoming products, such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and third-generation AirPods aroused little interest from survey respondents. 72.7 percent of respondents said that they were not interested in buying the Apple Watch Series 7 and 87.1 percent of respondents said that they were not interested in buying third-generation ‌AirPods‌.

Compared to the high level of interest in upgrading to the ‌iPhone 13‌, the Apple Watch Series 7 and third-generation ‌AirPods‌ appear to be significantly less enticing to potential customers.

SellCell's findings were based on survey responses from more than 3,000 ‌iPhone‌ owners aged 18 or older, based in the United States, between July 28 and August 6.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch Series 6, AirPods, iPhone 13
Tags: SellCell, AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution), AirPods (Don't Buy)
Related Forums: Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone

Top Rated Comments

HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
49 minutes ago at 06:41 am
I truly don't understand the obsession with high refresh displays, especially on something so tiny. I've had an iPad Pro with the Pro Motion display, and I really can't tell one way or the other any difference from my iPhone or my desktop monitor which is 60hz.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
42 minutes ago at 06:49 am

As many as 44 percent of iPhone users intend to upgrade to an iPhone 13 model and displays with 120Hz refresh rates is the most anticipated new feature, according to a new survey by SellCell ('https://www.sellcell.com/blog/iphone-13-purchase-intent-survey/').
As long as they intend to push forward with their anti-privacy functionality, my iPhone XS is my last iPhone.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Vege-Taco Avatar
Vege-Taco
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Since Apple appears to be throwing out their major advantage over the competition, privacy, I'm done with them. Why pay double for the same thing?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrjetsondc Avatar
Mrjetsondc
39 minutes ago at 06:52 am
Not rushing out to get one but I plan to upgrade eventually- I’m waiting to see how privacy concerns play out
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
aevan Avatar
aevan
46 minutes ago at 06:44 am
Sucks that the Mini is not popular. It’s amazing.

Other than that, while I love ProMotion on my iPad Pro, I don’t think I’ll be upgrading from my iPhone 12 Pro Max to the 13. It’s not that important to me, especially on a phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0pher Avatar
t0pher
33 minutes ago at 06:58 am
If iPhone 13 needs iOS 15 I won’t be upgrading to it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Facebook Watch Feature

Facebook Wants to Replace Your Apple Watch

Friday August 6, 2021 3:05 am PDT by
Facebook is developing a health and messaging-focused smartwatch to compete with the Apple Watch, according to recent reports. The Information and The Verge have reported Facebook's internal plans to bring an Apple Watch-style smartwatch to market. Facebook's smartwatch is said to work with a cellular connection without the need for a tethered smartphone. It will apparently run a version...
Read Full Article
Magic Keyboard Touch ID Feature

Top Stories: Magic Keyboard With Touch ID, New MacBook Pro and Apple Watches Incoming, and More

Saturday August 7, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
It was another surprise Apple product launch week, with Apple opening up sales of the new Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID on a standalone basis after its debut earlier this year as part of the new 24-inch iMac. Now, users of other M1 Macs can get their hands on the accessory for easy fingerprint authentication. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Apple this week...
Read Full Article138 comments
appleprivacyad

Privacy Whistleblower Edward Snowden and EFF Slam Apple's Plans to Scan Messages and iCloud Images

Friday August 6, 2021 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's plans to scan users' iCloud Photos library against a database of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to look for matches and childrens' messages for explicit content has come under fire from privacy whistleblower Edward Snowden and the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF). In a series of tweets, the prominent privacy campaigner and whistleblower Edward Snowden highlighted concerns...
Read Full Article509 comments
iphone communication safety feature

Apple Introducing New Child Safety Features, Including Scanning Users' Photo Libraries for Known Sexual Abuse Material

Thursday August 5, 2021 12:00 pm PDT by
Apple today previewed new child safety features that will be coming to its platforms with software updates later this year. The company said the features will be available in the U.S. only at launch and will be expanded to other regions over time. Communication Safety First, the Messages app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac will be getting a new Communication Safety feature to warn children...
Read Full Article445 comments
Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature

Apple Watch Series 7 to Focus on One Major Upgrade

Wednesday August 4, 2021 2:12 am PDT by
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will focus on one important feature in an attempt to tempt existing Apple Watch users that have an older device to upgrade, according to recent reports. Apple may skip adding new health sensors to this year's Apple Watch Series 7 in favor of improving the device's battery life. The company is said to be adopting new double-sided System in Package (SiP)...
Read Full Article
General Spotify Feature

Spotify Pauses Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support to iOS App [Update: Spotify Clarifies]

Friday August 6, 2021 9:07 am PDT by
See update at bottom of article Spotify this week confirmed that its plans to add AirPlay 2 support to its iOS app have been placed on indefinite hiatus. In an online discussion forum post, a Spotify representative said the streaming music service had been working on supporting AirPlay 2, but the company has paused the efforts "for now" due to "audio driver compatibility issues." The...
Read Full Article208 comments
apple csam flow chart

Apple Addresses CSAM Detection Concerns, Will Consider Expanding System on Per-Country Basis

Friday August 6, 2021 10:25 am PDT by
Apple this week announced that, starting later this year with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the company will be able to detect known Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) images stored in iCloud Photos, enabling Apple to report these instances to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a non-profit organization that works in collaboration with law enforcement agencies across the United...
Read Full Article592 comments
iCloud General Feature

Apple Confirms Detection of Child Sexual Abuse Material is Disabled When iCloud Photos is Turned Off

Thursday August 5, 2021 2:16 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will see the introduction of a new method for detecting child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on iPhones and iPads in the United States. User devices will download an unreadable database of known CSAM image hashes and will do an on-device comparison to the user's own photos, flagging them for known CSAM material before they're uploaded to iCloud...
Read Full Article260 comments
maxresdefault

Video Review: Using the 12.9-Inch M1 iPad Pro for Two Months

Thursday August 5, 2021 3:48 pm PDT by
Apple in May released the new M1 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and they're the first iPads that use Apple's M-series chips designed for Macs instead of A-series iOS chips, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has an all-new mini-LED display. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We did a hands-on video back when the M1 iPad Pro first came out, but MacRumors videographer Dan...
Read Full Article103 comments
iphone communication safety feature arned

Apple's New Feature That Scans Messages for Nude Photos is Only for Children, Parental Notifications Limited to Kids Under 13

Thursday August 5, 2021 2:50 pm PDT by
Apple today announced a series of new child safety initiatives that are coming alongside the latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey updates and that are aimed at keeping children safer online. One of the new features, Communication Safety, has raised privacy concerns because it allows Apple to scan images sent and received by the Messages app for sexually explicit content, but Apple...
Read Full Article83 comments